Crews respond to early morning house fire in Scott City, MO

Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire in Scott City, Missouri.

It started just after midnight on Oct. 31 on East 3rd Street.

According to investigators on scene, the people that live in the home were the ones to call for help.

Fire crews from Scott City, Cape Girardeau, Delta, Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and NBC Fire Protection District worked together to put the fire out.

Marc Thomas said the smoke and flames could be seen a couple miles away from the scene.

Crews are still working to figure out what sparked the blaze.

No one got hurt.

