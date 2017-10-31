Crews respond to early morning house fire in Scott City, MO

Boo, y'all! Trick or treat yourself this Halloween at a festive celebration in the Heartland.
Boo, y'all! Trick or treat yourself this Halloween at a festive celebration in the Heartland.
You may be wondering what laws are in effect in order to keep your kids safe when it comes to sex offenders.
You may be wondering what laws are in effect in order to keep your kids safe when it comes to sex offenders.
A man suspected of killing his wife in Martin, Tennessee has died after a police chase and shootout in Mississippi.
A man suspected of killing his wife in Martin, Tennessee has died after a police chase and shootout in Mississippi.
A man from Pinon Hills, California is behind bars for allegedly trying to set fire to a church in Lyon County, Kentucky.
A man from Pinon Hills, California is behind bars for allegedly trying to set fire to a church in Lyon County, Kentucky.
A Kennett man now faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a man in July 2017.
A Kennett man now faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a man in July 2017.
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.
A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.
A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.
Tokyo police say they have arrested a man after finding "multiple" dismembered bodies in coolers in his apartment.
Tokyo police say they have arrested a man after finding "multiple" dismembered bodies in coolers in his apartment.
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.
The White House calls George Papadopoulos a former low-level aide, but he's now a major figure in the Mueller investigation.
The White House calls George Papadopoulos a former low-level aide, but he's now a major figure in the Mueller investigation.
The suspect and young mother asked the judge to extend her curfew by an hour and a half, so she can take her daughter trick-or-treating.
The suspect and young mother asked the judge to extend her curfew by an hour and a half, so she can take her daughter trick-or-treating.
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.
Court documents reveal new information about a shooting that happened in the 3200 block of 68th Street in Lubbock on the morning of Monday, October 23, 2017.
Court documents reveal new information about a shooting that happened in the 3200 block of 68th Street in Lubbock on the morning of Monday, October 23, 2017.