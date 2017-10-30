3 vehicle crash blocks US 60 at Crittenden/Livingston County Lin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 vehicle crash blocks US 60 at Crittenden/Livingston County Line

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A three-vehicle crash on US 60 has the roadway Crittenden County, Kentucky between Marion and Salem.  

This is at the mile marker 0.0 at the Crittenden/Livingston County Line.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the crash involves two cars and a pickup.

Kentucky State Police have been called to conduct a crash reconstruction investigation.

Officials estimate that the roadway will be blocked for three hours. 

