Find the best deals on Halloween

Here are some Spooktacular deals to look for on Halloween, Oct. 31! Check with your nearest location to see if they are participating.

IHOP

Children 12 and under get a free scary-face pancake from 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Cici's Pizza

Kids who dress up in a costume get a free kids buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet.

Sonic Drive-In

You can get 50 cent corn dogs all day on Halloween.

Applebee's

Kids get one free meal with the purchase of one adult entree; and, it's the last day for "Dollaritas."

Papa Murphy's

They are offering jack-o-lantern pizzas are $8.

Dunkin' Donuts

You can buy "Vampire Delight" (jelly filled) and "Spider" themed pastries!

