American Legion to host ham and bean dinner

The American Legion Post 63 located at 2731 Thomas Dr., Cape Girardeau, MO will be hosting a Ham and Bean Dinner.

This meal includes ham and beans, slaw, cornbread, dessert and drink.

Tickets are $7 and children five and under are free.

The dinner will be held on Thursday, November 2 from 11 a.m. till 7 p.m.

Carry outs are available.

