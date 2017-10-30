Police: 5 injured after ambulance, SUV collide in Cape Girardeau, MO

Police say they are investigating after an ambulance was struck by an SUV in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday, Oct. 30.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt, the crash happened at the intersection of Independence and West End in Cape Girardeau around 7:26 p.m.

Sgt. Schmidt says there were at least five people injured.

The Alexander County, Illinois ambulance was on a non-emergency run and was not operating its lights or sirens.

The ambulance was carrying one patient.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.