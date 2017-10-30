Police: 5 injured after ambulance, SUV collide in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: 5 injured after ambulance, SUV collide in Cape Girardeau, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Police say they are investigating after an ambulance was struck by an SUV in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday, Oct. 30.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt, the crash happened at the intersection of Independence and West End in Cape Girardeau around 7:26 p.m.

Sgt. Schmidt says there were at least five people injured.

The Alexander County, Illinois ambulance was on a non-emergency run and was not operating its lights or sirens.

The ambulance was carrying one patient.

