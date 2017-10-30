Missouri AG Hawley to hold press conference on opioid epidemic

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley will hold a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 31 on the Missouri opioid epidemic.

The conference begins at 1 p.m. at the Missouri Attorney General’s Office at 207 West High Street Jefferson City, Mo.

Hawley will announce a major expansion of his investigation of companies involved in the epidemic.

“Our investigation into the companies that manufacture, market, and now–distribute– opioids is still ongoing,” Hawley said. “We will not rest until this public-health crisis is put to an end and the pharmaceutical industry takes responsibility for their actions.”

