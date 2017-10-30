Cape Girardeau, MO casino celebrates 5 years - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO casino celebrates 5 years

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

It's a happy 5th birthday to the Isle Casino in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

In the five years that the casino has been operating, it's reportedly gotten more than 9 million admissions.

The casino's general manager talked on Monday about how far downtown Cape Girardeau has come in that time.

"We have a great partnership with the city and it's great to see all the development downtown, and if we play just a small part of that, we're very excited," General Manager Lyle Randolph.

The casino celebrated its anniversary in style with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, food and live entertainment.

