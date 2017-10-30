I-57 open following crash at Jefferson/Marion County line

The Illinois State Police dispatch said I-57 is open after a crash in Marion County.

It happened at the 107 mile marker. Officials said a fire truck that was in transit left the roadway and drove into the trees.

One person was flown from the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said this was in the southbound lanes of the roadway at the Jefferson/Marion County line.

Officials said traffic was down to one lane was shut down for a time to land a helicopter.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

