Pharmacies in southeast Missouri aid in fight against opioid crisis

Naloxone is a medication to help block the opioid process, and since August 2016 pharmacists in Missouri can sell it without a prescription.

"You don't have to get a prescription you don't have to see your doctor it's something that you just come in and ask for," said pharmacist Jennifer McCoy.

She said she wants all of us to be more aware of this medication because it can save lives.

"If someone is on heroin or an opioid medication and they may have taken too much and they are close to death this medication helps so they can have their life back," said McCoy.

Naloxone comes in three different forms, internasal, injectable and an auto injectable.

"It is important to know that if you use any of these naloxone products that you still need to go to the ER, or someone needs to take you to the ER," said McCoy.

