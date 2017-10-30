Marion, IL to host Colt League World Series

Marion has been named the host city for the Colt League World Series on August 3 of 2018 according to the Illinois Miners Chief Operating Officer Mike Pinto.

Ten teams from around the world will make their way to Marion for the 16 and Under World Championship.

For the past 47 years the Colt League World Series has been held in Lafayette, Indiana.

Pony League Baseball has produced over 350 pro baseball players over its 65 year run. Notable players like Mark McGuire, Alex Rodriguez, Tony Gwen have all came out of the program.

The miners have signed a two year deal for the 2018 and 2019 season.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.