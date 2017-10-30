Walmart foundation awards Madison Co., MO senior citizens with $50K grant

The Walmart Foundation has awarded Madison County Senior Citizens Council on Aging with a $50,000 grant for meal deliveries.

According to the foundation, the grant will help the organization's "Meals on Wheels" program which helps to provide meals to seniors homes.

“This grant from the Walmart Foundation has an enormous impact on our ability to continue to maintain our food program with the hope to expand our services to reach even more individuals in our community,” said Tammy Follis, with Madison County Senior Citizens Council on Aging.

The organization delivers 500-600 meals per day within a 10-mile radius of Fredericktown, Missouri.

“Knowing more of our senior population can live independently from the comfort of their home thanks to meal delivery services such as this, the Walmart Foundation is proud to support Madison County Senior Citizens Council on Aging with this grant so they can continue to provide a needed resource in their community,” said Terry Nannie, Walmart Vice President and Regional General Manager in Missouri.

According to the foundation, they awarded more than $46 million in donations and 25 million pounds of food to local food banks in 2006.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.