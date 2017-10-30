Herrin, IL organization to raise money to restore WWI statue

A piece of history in the Heartland is starting to crumble and now, an area group is raising money to repair it.

The copper statue known as the "Spirit of the American Doughboy" was designed to honor fallen World War I soldiers.

This statue design was mass-produced and is in many states across the U.S. The one in Herrin, Illinois needs a facelift, but according to the Charles Parola, the Chairman of the Herrin Doughboy Committee, the challenge is finding the money.

"Right now we don't have a firm figure for a little committee like we are to raise 20-30 thousand dollars. We have to do it. Once we get a final figure, we want to go out and fundraise hard," Parola explained.

The committee chose Medwedeff Forge & Design firm in Murphysboro to restore it.

According to Parola, this will be a big job. He said the top granite is cracked, the bottom concrete is eating through the statue and the copper is deteriorating.

“The historical significance is it has been to Herrin. They worked so hard to get it. And then move it. Now we have this nice corner lot to put it on, " Parola said.

"It’s been here all my life. And I would like to see it all my son's life, all my great grandkids now.”

All of the annual Veterans Day and Memorial Day services are held there.

If you would like to donate, then make checks payable to the Herrin Doughboy Fund. You can send it to 400 E Orient Ave, Herrin, IL 62948

