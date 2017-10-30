PHOTOS: Halloween in the Heartland 2017

The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.

A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.

Tokyo police say they have arrested a man after finding "multiple" dismembered bodies in coolers in his apartment.

Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.

The White House calls George Papadopoulos a former low-level aide, but he's now a major figure in the Mueller investigation.

Trump: Aide at center of Russia probe 'proven to be a liar'

Special counsel Robert Mueller is warning individuals in President Donald Trump's orbit: If they lie about contacts between the president's campaign and Russians, they'll end up on the wrong end of federal criminal...