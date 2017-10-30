Herrin's insurance service organization receives ratings improvement

The Herrin Fire Department is excited to announce that the City of Herrin has obtained an ISO Public Protection Classification (PPC) Class 3 rating after it’s latest ISO survey.

According to ISO’ website, out of the 2,057 fire departments that have been rated in Illinois, only 220 hold a class 3 rating. The effective date for the new rating will be February 1, 2018.

The new grading could result in a substantial savings to area homeowners and businesses with respect to what they currently pay for fire insurance.

Fire Chief Shawn Priddy encourages all homeowners and businesses to at least contact their insurance providers to inquire how the new classification may affect their policy.

The Public Protection Classification (PPC™) program provides important, up-to-date information about municipal fire protection services in each community we survey.

ISO’s expert staff collects information about the quality of public fire protection in more than 47,500 fire protection areas across the United States.

In each of those protection areas, ISO analyzes the relevant data and assigns a Public Protection Classification — a grading from 1 to 10.

Class 1 generally represents superior property fire protection, and Class 10 indicates that the area’s fire suppression program does not meet ISO’s minimum criteria.

Most U.S. insurers of home and business properties use ISO’s PPC in calculating premiums.

In general, the price of insurance in a community with a good PPC is lower than in a community with a poor PPC, assuming all other factors are equal.

A community’s PPC depends on:

Emergency communications systems, including facilities for the public to report fires, staffing, training, certification of telecommunicators, and facilities for

dispatching fire departments

The fire department, including equipment, staffing, training, and geographic deployment of fire companies

The water supply system, including the inspection and flow testing of hydrants and a careful evaluation of the amount of available water compared with the

amount needed to suppress fires

Community efforts to reduce the risk of fire, including fire prevention codes and enforcement, public fire safety education, and fire investigation programs

For more information on any topic related to the Public Protection Classification (PPC™) program or the Fire Suppression Rating Schedule, visit ww.isomitigation.com or call the ISO mitigation specialists at 1-800-444-4554.

