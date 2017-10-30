2 children hospitalized after hit by vehicle in western KY

A boy and girl were both sent to the hospital after being hit by a car in Christian County on Monday, Oct. 30.

According to the Christian County Sheriff's Office, it happened in Pembroke, Kentucky before 7 a.m.

The children were hit by the Toyota Camry at the intersection of Clara Drive and West Nashville Street.

A witness told investigators that the children were running back and forth across the road while waiting for the school bus.

The 6-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl were both reported to have severe injuries and taken to Pembroke Elementary School were they were flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt Hospital by Air Evac.

The driver from Hopkinsville was reportedly not injured in the incident.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

