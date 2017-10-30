Victim identified in homicide investigation in Farmington, MO

A homicide investigation is underway in Farmington, Missouri after a man was found dead inside a home over the weekend.

According to St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin, the body was discovered inside a home in the 1000 block of Vandiver Court on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Coplin identified the victim as 41-year-old Samuel Schulze.

Schulze died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to Chief Rick Baker with the Farmington Police Department, the autopsy has been completed.

Baker said this is being treated as a homicide investigation.

He also said a male suspect has been identified as a neighbor of the victim.

There are currently no formal charges in the investigation.

The suspect is in the hospital receiving medical treatment.

Baker said there is no current threat to the community.

