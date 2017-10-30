Farmington, MO man charged with murder

A man is facing a murder charge after another man was found dead inside a Farmington, Missouri home over the weekend.

According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, detectives spoke to St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Jerrod Mahurin and asked that charges be filed against Jesse Hubler, 35, of Farmington for the homicide of 41-year-old Samuel Schulze.

A no-bond arrest warrant was issued for Hubler on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a firearm.

Deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office arrested Hubler as he was being released from a hospital in Jefferson County, Missouri.

Hubler was taken to the St. Francois County Jail where he was processed and interviewed by detectives.

According to St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin, the body of Schulze was discovered inside a home in the 1000 block of Vandiver Court on Saturday, Oct. 28. The victim died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to Chief Baker with the Farmington Police Department, the autopsy has been completed.

Baker said a male suspect had been identified as a neighbor of the victim.

The suspect was in the hospital receiving medical treatment.

