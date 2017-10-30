UT Martin ranks number one in best online colleges in Tennessee

The University of Tennessee at Martin ranks first among the 19 Best Online Colleges in Tennessee for 2017 by College Choice.

“Receiving recognition as the number-one online program in the state is a tribute to our faculty and administration,” said Dr. Adam Wilson, director of UT Martin Online. “I am always deeply appreciative of the efforts our faculty make to engage with students in our virtual classrooms, and this ranking is further validation of their hard work.”

Other recent rankings received by UT Martin’s online program include 36th nationally and top-ranked in Tennessee by U.S. News & World Report’s “2017 Best Online MBA Programs” category; 16th by master-of-finance.org for Most Affordable Online MBA; and 17th nationally for the master’s in education with a major in counseling degree program by affordablecolleges.com.

The online master’s degree in education was recognized for affordability.

According to College Choice, the ranking was based on institutional excellence and student success.

Institutional excellence includes student test scores, graduation rate and student-to-faculty ratio.

The student success composite score includes tuition costs, average student indebtedness after graduation, projected early career salary for graduates and the amount of financial aid available.

Sources for the data come from colleges’ websites, PayScale, and nationally recognized U.S. News & World Report and The National Center for Education Statistics.

The ranking also mentioned UT Martin’s transition of its distance-learning platform from Blackboard to Canvas in Spring 2017, which enables students to access interactive course materials including PowerPoints, images, lectures, movie clips, audio, graphs and charts.

The full ranking is available online at collegechoice.net/rankings/best-online-colleges-in-tennessee.

For more information, contact UT Martin Online at 731-881-7021 or visit utm.edu/onlinestudies.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.