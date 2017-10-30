First Alert: Halloween calls for increasing clouds

Good evening Heartland!

Grant Dade says temperatures Monday evening will remain cool and drop rapidly once the skies clear.

It will be a bit colder with a chance of patchy frost by daybreak on Tuesday.

Lows by Tuesday morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.



For your Halloween forecast, we will see increasing clouds throughout the day.

Temperatures will be held down due to those clouds, in the upper 40s and lower 50s.



We will look ahead to your Trick-O-Treating Forecast plus the rest of the work week tonight on Heartland News.

