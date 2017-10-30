It's National Candy Corn Day!

Candy Corn seems to be a polarizing fall treat.

Love it or hate it, Oct. 30 is National Candy Corn Day.

The confection was created by George Renninger of Wunderle Candy Company in the late 1800s. It was first known as "Chicken Feed."

It's made with sugar, corn syrup, carnauba wax, and artificial coloring.

The distinct white, orange and yellow pattern was designed to mimic a kernel of corn.

The National Confectioners Association estimates that 20 million pounds of candy corn are sold each year!

If you're looking to spice up your candy corn enjoyment, try eating a piece with a few peanuts. Trust me, you'll thank me later.

