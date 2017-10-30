It's National Candy Corn Day! - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

It's National Candy Corn Day!

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Candy Corn seems to be a polarizing fall treat.

Love it or hate it, Oct. 30 is National Candy Corn Day.

The confection was created by George Renninger of Wunderle Candy Company in the late 1800s. It was first known as "Chicken Feed."

It's made with sugar, corn syrup, carnauba wax, and artificial coloring.

The distinct white, orange and yellow pattern was designed to mimic a kernel of corn.

The National Confectioners Association estimates that 20 million pounds of candy corn are sold each year!

If you're looking to spice up your candy corn enjoyment, try eating a piece with a few peanuts. Trust me, you'll thank me later.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly