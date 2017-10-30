5 things to know Oct. 30

It's Monday, October 30, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

It's another chilly start to the work week with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Laura Wibbenmeyer says temperatures should top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There may be a few sprinkles in our northern-most counties, but don't expect a rainy day. The Halloween trick-or-treat forecast looks cool and dry. The best chance of rain is on Wednesday. Those in the southern portion of the Heartland will get more rain, but it will only amount to about an inch.

Making Headlines

Reynolds Co. murder suspects in court: Timothy Callahan and David Young will go before a judge in Ohio on Monday, Oct. 30. They were arrested in Hamilton Township, Ohio over the weekend. Both men face charges of murder in Reynolds County, Missouri.

Kevin Spacey apologizes for harassment: After a fellow actor alleged that Kevin Spacey made sexual advances toward him in 1986, Spacey said he is "beyond horrified," posting an apology on Twitter and stating, for the first time publicly, that he is gay.

Astros take the lead in the World Series: The Astros blasted by the Dodgers to take game 5 of the World Series with a final score of 13-12.

Indictments in Russia investigation could be unsealed today: There are reports that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in a criminal investigation into Russia ties led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.