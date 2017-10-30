Cold weather drives pests indoors

Some of the coldest air the Heartland has seen this season comes with a warning: Bugs could try to make their way into your home.

Chris Horrell, the owner of Bug Zero Pest Control, said insects and spiders start to look for warm spaces when the temperatures start to drop. Horrell said the pests will try to take shelter in crawlspaces and attics.

He said it’s important to get ahead of the problem, "The big thing is to get something done now because right now the weather is going to change and the pests are going to increase and once the pests get in your home it's a lot harder to deal with."

Here are some things you can do to keep the bugs away from your house.

Get piles of leaves and/or grass trimmings away from the foundation of your home

Don't stack firewood next to your house. Try to get the wood off the ground if you can.

Clean out your gutters

Horrell says homeowners will see a drop in the number of insects as we get deeper into fall and winter, but preventative measures are the best way to drive out the pests.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.