UT Martin ranked first among online colleges in Tennessee

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
College Choice has ranked the University of Tennessee at Martin as first among the 19 Best Online College in Tennessee for 2017.

The ranking was based on institutional excellence, including factors like student test scores, graduation rate, and student-to-faculty ratio; and student success, regarding factors such as tuition cost and the amount of financial aid available.

The full ranking is available online at https://www.collegechoice.net/rankings/best-online-colleges-in-tennessee/.

