N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau now open after gas leak

A gas leak caused an area of N. Kingshighway to be blocked off on Sunday afternoon on October 29.

The leak at 305 N. Kingshighway happened just around 4 p.m. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, a contractor in the area hit a gas line causing the leak.

The area was blocked off until Ameren UE responded to fix the leak.

The gas has since been turned back on and the area is clear.

