Carter County officials get invitation to White House to network - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carter County officials get invitation to White House to network

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
Carter County Sheriff Richard Stephens (Photo courtesy of Richard Stephens) Carter County Sheriff Richard Stephens (Photo courtesy of Richard Stephens)
Carter County Clerk Leona Stephens (Photo courtesy of Richard Stephens) Carter County Clerk Leona Stephens (Photo courtesy of Richard Stephens)
(Photo courtesy of Richard Stephens) (Photo courtesy of Richard Stephens)
CARTER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Carter County Sheriff and County Clerk both had the opportunity to take a trip to the White House after being invited by the President's staff on October 15. 

Both Carter County Sheriff Richard Stephens and Carter County Clerk Leona Stephens took the trip to Washington D.C. where they attended a series of meetings discussing major issues facing their county citizens. 

"It was regarding county level governments and how the federal government can minimize regulations and also help us actually thrive," Carter County Sheriff Sheriff Richard Stephens said. 

They were part of nearly three dozen other officials from other parts of Missouri that came for the meetings.

"We sat down and talked about everything from transportation to environmental regulations to grant funds that's available to us," Stephens added. 

Stephens feels like this was an excellent way to network on a federal level and gained contacts to contact in case they ever need help for their county in the future. 

"Now we have the actual email addresses and phone numbers of high level staff members who we can call and try to resolve some of those issues or see how we can benefit our citizens greater," Stephens said. 

Overall, Stephens thought this was a great opportunity to help better his community. 

"Regardless of where someone leans politically, I thought it was a really good gesture on the administration part on wanting to talk to us," Stephens said. "Not only people in Carter County but other county level officials rather than just talking to the large national organizations. I thought it was refreshing that they actually wanted to talk to us."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly