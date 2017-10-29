SEMO women's basketball defeats McKendree

The SEMO women's basketball team defeated McKendree 61-34 at the Show Me Center on Sunday to win their first exhibition game.

At halftime the Redhawks lead the Bearcats 27-12 and held on to that lead to win the game.

The Redhawks will face IU Southeast at the Show Me Center on Friday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.