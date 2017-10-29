SEMO Soccer team wins thriller on Penalty Kicks

The Southeast Missouri State women's soccer team defeated Belmont Sunday in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

The two teams were scoreless after two overtime periods and the and the Redhawks won it on Penalty Kicks 5-4.

Next up, SEMO will play Murray State in the OVC Tourney Semifinal Friday at 2:00 p.m.

