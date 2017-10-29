First Alert: More cold weather coming Monday

Don't venture too far without your heavy coat, Heartland!

Lows are expected to be below average at 5-10°F.

Bryan McCormick said an-upper level system has lifted out of the Heartland. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s overnight with a few clouds.

Mondays highs will struggle to reach the mid 50s as another cold front swings through the area.

The good news is, rain chances remain low for Halloween!

The beginning of November, however, looks unsettled with showers and thunderstorms later in the week.

