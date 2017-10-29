1 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Lilbourn, MO

One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in Lilbourn on Sunday, October 29.

It happened inside an apartment on Blades Drive.

According to New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens, Corey Rowe, Jr. died at the scene.

Sheriff Stevens said he was shot one time in the common area inside the Lilbourn Garden Apartment number 6.

The other two men who were shot were taken to a Memphis hospital.

One man has already been released from the hospital.

The other man is in critical but stable condition.

Neighbors want answers to what happened in the shooting. They want those responsible for the shooting to be captured.

A neighbor said there have been more than one shooting in the area in past two months.

Donzel Newson knew the person that died. He hopes to get answers and to get some justice for his friend and other victims.

"I didn't see nothing,” Newson said. “I just heard the gunshots. I was like wow. Crazy! It's like the second or third time it's happened around here. Hopefully, they can find out who did it."

The Major Case Squad has been activated and is investigating this case.

