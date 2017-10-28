Suspect in custody after reported assault with a knife Cape Girardeau, MO

A residential care facility in Cape Girardeau, Missouri was the site of an assault on Saturday, Oct. 28.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department an assault with a knife happened at 325 N. Sprigg.

Schmidt said it happened at 5:33 p.m. He said both the victim and suspect are residents of the facility.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the police station.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center.

