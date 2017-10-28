Southeast Missouri State football defeated by Jacksonville

The Southeast Missouri State Football team lost to third ranked Jacksonville State University 23-7 on Saturday at Burgess-Snow Field.

Jacksonville is 7-1 and 5-0 in the OVC. While SEMO is 2-6 and 2-3 in the OVC with the loss.

The Redhawks Pink Up Game is November 4 at home against UT Martin.

