Many have a spooky good time at Oliver House Halloween event

The Oliver House turned from a historic home to a spooky destination for some Halloween fun.

Both children and adults braved the cold weather to enjoy some carnival games, food, drinks and fun.

Many games on hand were for the children to win and receive prizes although a couple of parents couldn't help trying their luck at the carnival games as well.

Children also were treated with a horse rides and all were treated with tours inside the home as well.

Money raised at the event goes back towards expenses with the Oliver House.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.