Saturday Illinois high school football scores

Here are the scores from the Illinois High School Football playoffs on Saturday:

Paris at Herrin 28-63 F

28-63 F Hillsboro at Anna-Jonesboro 8-22 F

8-22 F Red Bud at Eldorado 13-38 F

13-38 F Carterville at Belleville 0-42 F

0-42 F Greenville at Sesser-Valier 39-20 F

at Sesser-Valier 39-20 F Du Quoin at Pana 26-39 F

26-39 F Marion at Olympia Fields 12-54 F

12-54 F Chester at Tuscola 56-0 F

