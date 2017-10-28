1 year later, memorial ceremony and dedication for fallen Chester Police Officer

Hundreds came out to the James Brockmeyer Memorial Ceremony and Dedication of the Chester Memorial Park in Chester on October 28.

It was one year ago today that Chester Police Officer James Brockmeyer lost his life while pursuing a suspect.

His mother. Dixie Brockmeyer said the support of those around her was invaluable.

"Couldn't have done this without the support of our community and our family," she said.

City officials and residents honored him today by unveiling a memorial, dedicating a section of Highway 3, retiring both his fire fighter number 17 and police badge number 09, and presenting to his family the Medal of Honor for Brockmeyer.

The family said they miss him and said they appreciate all the support from the people and the city.

