I-55 clear after tractor trailer fire in New Madrid Co.

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The fire department in New Madrid County was on the scene of a tractor trailer fire.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol the trailer was loaded with plastic but no hazardous materials are on the roadway.

The southbound exit 32 on Interstate 55 is open after crews cleared the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

