First Alert: Fall freeze warning in effect

Brrrr!! You definitely will need some type of coat on today with temperatures in the low 40s here in the Heartland.

We should reach the 50 degree mark today with a mix of sun and clouds.

Bryan McCormick says there is a freeze warning in effect tonight as temperatures will fall into the upper 20s.

Sunday is looking to be a little more warm with highs at mid 50s, but still a little chilly.

This winter preview and colder temps will continue through next week.

