SIU to delay decision on ending Africana Studies for 1 year

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - The chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale says he will delay for a year a decision on eliminating the Africana Studies major.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinois reports that Carlo Montemagno informed Africana Studies faculty in an email late last week.

A Financial Sustainability Plan presented to the SIU Board of Trustees in July recommended eliminating the B.A. in Africana Studies.

Montemagno's email said the program "does not reach enough students" but "has the potential to become essential." He says a year's delay in a decision should give faculty time to develop a broader program.

The program began in 1968. It focuses on the history and culture of people of African descent.

Africana Studies professor Joseph Brown says the program does not have enough university support to recruit students.

