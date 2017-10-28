Blues beat Hurricanes 2-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Dmitri Jaskin scored his first goal of the season and Brayden Schenn added the game-winner, giving the St. Louis Blues a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

It was the second straight win for the Blues, who are 3-0 at home and return there Saturday against Columbus.

Jeff Skinner had the Carolina goal.

St. Louis goalie Carter Hutton (3-0) stopped 25 shots.

Cam Ward (1-1) made the start in goal for Carolina, his 626th appearance, to give him sixth place on the team career list. It was the 2006 Conn Smythe Award winner's second start of the season as the backup to Scott Darling, and he finished with 32 saves.

Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen suffered an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return to the game.

Each team had seven shots on goal in a penalty-free first period.

Jaskin finally lit the lamp at 14:38 of the second, scoring his first goal of the season on a loose puck in the slot with Oskar Sundqvist and Magnus Paarjarvi assisting.

But the Hurricanes tied it just 64 seconds later, as Skinner picked up a puck Justin Williams had left for him on the left doorstep and slid it into the net.

The Blues killed off a power play midway through the third, then worked hard for the go-ahead goal. Schenn picked it up on a rebound from Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Taraschenko at 10:41.

NOTES: Hurricanes D Klas Dahlbeck and C Janne Kuokkanen were healthy scratches. . Former Blues F Lee Stempniak is on injured reserve with Carolina. . RW Chris Thorburn and D Nate Prosser were healthy extras for the Blues. . Carolina and St. Louis will play only twice this season, as they will square off again on Dec. 30 in St. Louis.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host Columbus on Saturday night in the opener of a four-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Host Anaheim on Sunday in the finale of their two-game homestand.

