Blues beat Hurricanes 2-1 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blues beat Hurricanes 2-1

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Dmitri Jaskin scored his first goal of the season and Brayden Schenn added the game-winner, giving the St. Louis Blues a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

It was the second straight win for the Blues, who are 3-0 at home and return there Saturday against Columbus.

Jeff Skinner had the Carolina goal.

St. Louis goalie Carter Hutton (3-0) stopped 25 shots.

Cam Ward (1-1) made the start in goal for Carolina, his 626th appearance, to give him sixth place on the team career list. It was the 2006 Conn Smythe Award winner's second start of the season as the backup to Scott Darling, and he finished with 32 saves.

Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen suffered an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return to the game.

Each team had seven shots on goal in a penalty-free first period.

Jaskin finally lit the lamp at 14:38 of the second, scoring his first goal of the season on a loose puck in the slot with Oskar Sundqvist and Magnus Paarjarvi assisting.

But the Hurricanes tied it just 64 seconds later, as Skinner picked up a puck Justin Williams had left for him on the left doorstep and slid it into the net.

The Blues killed off a power play midway through the third, then worked hard for the go-ahead goal. Schenn picked it up on a rebound from Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Taraschenko at 10:41.

NOTES: Hurricanes D Klas Dahlbeck and C Janne Kuokkanen were healthy scratches. . Former Blues F Lee Stempniak is on injured reserve with Carolina. . RW Chris Thorburn and D Nate Prosser were healthy extras for the Blues. . Carolina and St. Louis will play only twice this season, as they will square off again on Dec. 30 in St. Louis.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host Columbus on Saturday night in the opener of a four-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Host Anaheim on Sunday in the finale of their two-game homestand.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cubs' Bryant misses 2nd start in row after hit in helmet

    Cubs' Bryant misses 2nd start in row after hit in helmet

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:40:06 GMT
    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out (Source: KFVS)Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out (Source: KFVS)

    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup for the second straight game after being hit in the helmet by a pitch.

    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup for the second straight game after being hit in the helmet by a pitch.

  • 2 players from the John A. Logan Men's Basketball team sign with the OVC

    2 players from the John A. Logan Men's Basketball team sign with the OVC

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-04-25 21:37:50 GMT
    2 JAL players are headed to the OVC. (Source: KFVS)2 JAL players are headed to the OVC. (Source: KFVS)

    Two JAL Volunteers are taking their skills to NCAA Division I. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. has signed with UT-Martin and this comes after Jaiveon Eaves signed with Murray State. Both schools compete in the OVC.

    Two JAL Volunteers are taking their skills to NCAA Division I. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. has signed with UT-Martin and this comes after Jaiveon Eaves signed with Murray State. Both schools compete in the OVC.

  • Logan player signs letter of intent with N.C. college

    Logan player signs letter of intent with N.C. college

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-04-25 19:57:15 GMT
    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)
    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. 

    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly