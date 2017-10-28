Herrin's 1927 bronze World War I statue needs repairs

HERRIN, Ill. (AP) - Efforts are underway in the southern Illinois city of Herrin to raise money to repair a statue that commemorates those who fought in World War I.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that the Herrin Doughboy Committee has asked a Murphysboro metal artist to repair the statue of a World War I soldier. It was originally erected in 1927. It sits in a small plaza across from Herrin City Hall and will be the site of the city's Veteran's Day services next month.

Herrin Doughboy Committee chairman Charles Parola says 90 years ago someone poured concrete in the bottom of the statue to give it weight. Now he says the concrete is eating through the bronze statue.

The cost to fix the statue is estimated at between $20,000 and $30,000.

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com

