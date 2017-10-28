US 62 in Livingston Co. now clear after truck overturned

A wreck involving an overturned cattle truck is now clear after it blocked the southbound ramp from US 62 to KY 453/Dover Road at the US 62/KY 453 Interchange at Lake City in Livingston County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was hauling 134 calves.

The wreck happened Saturday, Oct. 28 around 9:45 a.m.

