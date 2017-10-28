I.S.P. offers tips for a safe Halloween - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

I.S.P. offers tips for a safe Halloween

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
(Source: Pixabay)
ULLIN, IL (KFVS) -

With Halloween on Tuesday, the Illinois State Police has tips for kids who are probably not thinking about the dangers during trick-or-treating.

  • Stay off the road unless crossing the street. Always use crosswalks or unobscured intersections.
  • A responsible adult should accompany children at all times.
  • Ensure children know vital information like their address and phone number.
  • Use flashlights and/or reflective tape.
  • Children should only travel familiar areas.
  • State a time for children to return home.
  • Children should not enter the home their trick-or-treating at.
  • Children should only visit homes with a porch or outside light which is on.
  • Watch for flammable things like Jack-o-lanterns which can ignite a costume.
  • A responsible adult should examine treats. Homemade treats should be avoided.
  • Drivers should drive slowly, keep eyes on the road, not use cell phones and watch for children in the streets.

