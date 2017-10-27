Halloween spending: Costume shopping on budget - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Halloween spending: Costume shopping on budget

Written by Amanda Hanson, Anchor
Bergmann was going to a 70s era look and found an awesome jumpsuit. (Source: Amanda Hanson, KFVS) Bergmann was going to a 70s era look and found an awesome jumpsuit. (Source: Amanda Hanson, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Halloween spending is expected to hit an all-time hit this season raking in 9.1 billion dollars, according to the National Retail Federation.

A large portion of that will goes towards the perfect costume. 

If you don't mind doing a little digging -  you can find all kinds of hidden treasures to make your Halloween Costume one of a kind and not break the bank.

"Yeah I'm not about buying something in a plastic bag," said Eleni Robinson. "I want to go build it myself so it's unique."

And with Halloween only days away, many are looking for that last minute costume. 

The National Retail Federation says less than 11 percent of people will shop in thrift stores.

It's an untapped market that could be a good option.

That's what Morgan Holmes and Emily Bergmann thought. They decided to opt out of the traditional Halloween stores.
 
"Yeah, they're too expensive," Holmes said.

"They're way too expensive, and for something you're only wearing once," said Bergmann. "It's not worth it."

Bergmann was going to a 70s era look and found an awesome jumpsuit.

"The best thing is it doesn't look like it was actually a costume," Bergmann said. "Looks like someone actually wore this."

By the way, that jumpsuit was only $12, more than half than what you would pay at most costume shops.

