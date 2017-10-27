Phone service down at Cairo, IL Police Department

A spokesperson with the Cairo, Illinois Police Department says the department’s phone service is down as of 8 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Police Dispatcher Marti Nicholson says for emergencies people can call:

Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 618-734-2141

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 618-748-9124

There's no word on what caused the outage or when it will be fixed.

