SEMO women's soccer team advances to next round after beating Austin Peay

The SEMO women's soccer team beat Austin Peay 2-1 on Friday, October 27.

It was in the first round of Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

SEMO next plays Belmont on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.