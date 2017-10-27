Casey's armed robbery suspect in custody

Police say a southern Illinois man is facing charges in connection with an armed robbery of a Casey’s convenience store.

According to the Johnston City Police Department, Joshua A. Connors, 31, of West Frankfort was taken into custody on an aggravated armed robbery warrant.

He’s accused of robbing the Casey's General Store in Johnston City on October 16.

