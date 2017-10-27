Illinois raises state SAT test standards

Questions are being raised among educators in Illinois after the State Board of Education raised the state's standard for students' SAT scores to 540 in both math and reading/writing.

These are higher scores than the SAT's college readiness scores according to the Associated Press.

Superintendent of District 168 in West Frankfort, Matt Donkin, is one educator raising an eyebrow to these new standards.

"Our goal in Illinois is to make sure our students are college ready. So it is troubling that they would set a standard higher than that."

He says Illinois schools focus on growth over time, which can be difficult to do if students are only being measured by one test.

"In Illinois we've gone to a model across the state of making sure we see student growth from one year to the next and doing different kinds of assessments. But federal government still wants at least one kind of measure."

One of his biggest concerns is what parents will think when they are told that their children are ready for college but are not considered to be meeting the state standard.

Southern Illinois University in Carbondale comments saying they have their own testing standards for admittance they will hold regardless of the states standards.

