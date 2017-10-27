Carbondale Police looking to identify Macy's theft suspect

The City of Carbondale Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a retail theft suspect.

On Friday, October 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14, around 1 p.m., an unknown female stole merchandise from the Macy's store at the University Mall.

The woman was seen leaving in a green Dodge Caliber with possible dealership license plates.

The suspect is seen in the surveillance photo provided by Carbondale Police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carbondale Police at 618-457-3200.

You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

