Carbondale Police looking to identify Macy's theft suspect

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Carbondale Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a retail theft suspect.

On Friday, October 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14, around 1 p.m., an unknown female stole merchandise from the Macy's store at the University Mall.

The woman was seen leaving in a green Dodge Caliber with possible dealership license plates.

The suspect is seen in the surveillance photo provided by Carbondale Police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carbondale Police at 618-457-3200.

You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

