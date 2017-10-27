Mary Bolen, wife of long-time Capahas manager, passes away at 71

Cape Girardeau resident Mary Bolen, known by many as the first lady of baseball in the Heartland, passed away on Friday, October 27 at the age of 71.

Mary was the wife of former Capahas manager Jess Bolen.

She played an instrumental role in assisting Jess with the Capahas for some 50 seasons.

Jess Bolen announced in 2016 that he would retire from the Capahas at the end of the season. He was a part of the team since 1959 and had plenty of help from wife, Mary, in those years. They were married for a little longer than Jess Bolen had been managing.

