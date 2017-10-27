Circuit judge to retire at the end of 2018

A long-time circuit judge is putting down the gavel.

Associate Circuit Judge Gary Kamp has announced he won’t be seeking a seventh term in office. He’ll retire at the end of his term in December 2018.

Kamp has presided over criminal cases in Division III Circuit Court in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri since 1995.

He’s also served on a number of committees during his career.

