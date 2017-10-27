Keeping your pets comfortable during the cold weather - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Keeping your pets comfortable during the cold weather

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS) (Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Now that the cold weather is here, we shouldn't forget about man's best friend.

Dr. Sean Byrd with Skyview Animal Clinic says the time a dog spends outside depends on the breed.

He said a dog with longer, fluffier fur can stay outside longer than a dog with short hair.

If your dog is outside for most of the day, he said it's important to have a warm clean shelter. 

But, getting cold isn't the main problem they see in the winter. 

"We can see a lot of dehydration in winter because the normal water bowls that we have out all the time have now frozen over, or even just a layer of ice or even if they have gotten too cold and don't want to drink as much," said Dr. Byrd.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly