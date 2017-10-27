Keeping your pets comfortable during the cold weather

Now that the cold weather is here, we shouldn't forget about man's best friend.

Dr. Sean Byrd with Skyview Animal Clinic says the time a dog spends outside depends on the breed.

He said a dog with longer, fluffier fur can stay outside longer than a dog with short hair.

If your dog is outside for most of the day, he said it's important to have a warm clean shelter.

But, getting cold isn't the main problem they see in the winter.

"We can see a lot of dehydration in winter because the normal water bowls that we have out all the time have now frozen over, or even just a layer of ice or even if they have gotten too cold and don't want to drink as much," said Dr. Byrd.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.